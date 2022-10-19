East Wenatchee Man Accused of Assaulting Trooper, Other Felonies

A 33-year-old East Wenatchee man is in jail on multiple felony charges for criminal activity earlier this month.

Among other things, Victor Dominguez is accused of assaulting a Washington State Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop before fleeing the scene on October 5.

Dominguez also allegedly refused to stop and fled from Chelan County Deputies when they tried to stop him on October 11.

In addition, he reportedly violated a restraining order stemming from an act of domestic violence.

Dominguez was arrested Tuesday at his residence by the Columbia River Drug Task Force after he first refused an order to come out of the home.

He was taken into custody in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee and booked for his Felony warrants, Felony Eluding, and driving with a suspended license in the 3rd degree.