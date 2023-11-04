East Wenatchee Man Arrested By SWAT Team Over Domestic Incident

A 37-year-old East Wenatchee man is in jail facing numerous charges after a SWAT team was sent to arrest him at his residence.

Roberto Arellano was thought to be armed and dangerous at the time, but surrendered to SWAT team officers without incident at about 5pm Thursday at his home.

He's accused of assaulting his girlfriend who he shares the home with.

Police found a 12-gauge shotgun in the garage of the residence.

Arellano has a previous felony conviction and is prohibited from having a gun.

According to court documents, Arrellano's girlfriend said the shotgun belonged to Arrellano's brother, who also lives at the residence at 116 Ridgemont Drive.

She told detectives that Arrellano was in possession of the weapon in recent days.

In the Notice of Arrest court document, the girlfriend told officers Arrellano accused her of being unfaithful in their relationship and had threatened to kill her.

During an altercation earlier Thursday, she described how Arrellano had pulled her hair and hit her in her thigh three times with his belt he had just taken off.

According to the court document, a female officer confirmed an appearance that the girlfriend's hair had been pulled. The officer also found minor injuries on the girlfriend’s thigh consistent with being struck by a belt.

Arrellano faces charges of Felony Harassment Threats to Kill, 1st Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Imprisonment and 3rd degree Assault.

Court documents also show Arrellano is accused of witness tampering.

He's being held on a $15,000 bond in the Chelan County jail and has a court date set for Thursday Nov. 16, or Monday Nov. 13 if he's out of custody.