A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road.

A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor.

Cause of the tractor rollover is unknown.

His body is currently with the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.

His identity is unknown at this time as deputies work to notify his relatives.