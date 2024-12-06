East Wenatchee Man Facing Federal Firearms Charge

An East Wenatchee man has been indicted for illegal firearms offenses in federal court.

The charges stem from an incident in Chelan last summer when 19-year-old Abraham Aguilar-Leon allegedly threatened to shoot someone with a modified handgun.

Investigators say Aguilar-Leon was arrested on July 14 after he directed threats at a passerby near Riverwalk Park and was subsequently discovered to be in possession of a homemade pistol or ghost gun, as well as a pistol which had been illegally modified to fire fully automatic rounds.

Chelan County prosecutors charged Aguilar-Leon with unlawfully possessing a firearm, illegally carrying a concealed pistol, and felony harassment. He posted a $10,000 bond three days after his incarceration and was released.

Aguilar-Leon was later arrested in Spokane and remanded to authorities in Kittitas County, where he's currently being held.

He's now facing a federal trial for illegally possessing a machine gun after U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref filed charges in October.

Aguilar-Leon's trial for the charges in Chelan County has yet to be scheduled.