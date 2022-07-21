East Wenatchee Reaches Leasing Agreement with Columbia River Drug Task Force

The City of East Wenatchee has an agreement with the Columbia River Drug Task Force to lease the rest of the space on the second floor of the new police station on Simon Street.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson told the council Tuesday night that the majority of the second floor will be occupied by the task force for $3,300 a month for the first 5 years of the 10-year deal. The lease will increase to $3,500 per month in the second half of the contract.

The task force will lease roughly 2,800 square feet of space.

The police department will still maintain control of a training room on the second floor. Other than the training room, most of the rest of the second floor will be leased out to the Columbia River Drug Task Force. The Douglas County Coroner's Office will reportedly take up a small corner.

Both the Douglas County Coroner's Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force hope to move in to the remodeled building by August 1st.