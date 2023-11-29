The City of East Wenatchee is welcoming Santa with two days of celebration on Thursday, Dec. 7th and Saturday, Dec. 9th.

Thursday's festivities are scheduled for City Hall which will transform into a Santa's Village between 6pm and 8pm. Revelers can enjoy caroling, greet Santa when he arrives on a fire truck with a Police escort, countdown to the Holiday Tree Lighting and hear East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford deliver a short speech.

The East Wenatchee Events Council has planned a host of activities and food vendors;

North Pole Post - Write a letter to Santa and put it in our special North Pole mailbox.

Elf Patrol - Visit the Police Department and Regional Correction Center's booth to have your mug shot taken.

North Pole Fire Department - The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will have fun activities.

Polar Bear Den - The East Wenatchee Library will be reading stories in the Polar Bear Den!

Santa will be set up in the fire truck, which makes for some fun Santa photos!

Mrs. Clause's Salon - Let's Color Art will be doing free face painting!

NEW! The NCW Community Toy Drive will be running Santa's Workshop, so bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to a great organization that helps provide toys for children in Douglas and Chelan counties.

Here is the rundown on Thursday, Dec. 7th at East Wenatchee City Hall

6 pm - Sterling Junior High School's Choir starts caroling

6:15 pm - Santa Arrives on a fire truck, with a Police escort

6:20 pm - Holiday Tree Lighting and Mayor's Speech

6:20-8 pm - Santa's Village opens
Photos with Santa
Booths & Activities
Food Vendors
Aloha Dreams & Sweet Treats
Dooley Dogs
For The Love Of Nuts

- Santa's Village opens

Santa Returns on Saturday, Dec. 9th

After a quick trip back to the North Pole, Santa returns to East Wenatchee on Saturday, Dec. 9th to visit neighborhoods and delight children of all ages!

Here are more details on the annual Santa's Ride-Around-Town including a map showing his route

Come out and wave to Santa Claus as he rides through town on one of the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department trucks, with a police escort! Santa will be visiting many neighborhoods, within the East Wenatchee city limits.

East Wenatchee officials remind parents that Santa is not able to visit every neighborhood, due to time constraints, but will be visiting the larger neighborhoods. To help expand the event for future holidays, so Santa can visit more neighborhoods, the city is requesting you email us with your neighborhood suggestions for next year.