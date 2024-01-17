Elderly Man Killed In Moses Lake House Fire

An elderly man is dead after a house fire near Moses Lake on Tuesday night.

Fire crews from Grant County Fire District No. 5 were dispatched to the blaze in the 8700 block of Neppel Road Northwest about six miles north of Moses Lake at around 11:45 p.m.

They arrived at the scene to discover a double-wide manufactured home that was half-engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze but discovered one of the home's occupants, 92-year-old Nathan Lee Jones, was deceased inside the residence.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says there were others inside the home when the fire broke out who all escaped safely.

"Other people who were inside the home escaped unharmed. We're not certain about the number of other people who were at the home nor their relationship to Mr. Jones."

Foreman says the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

"The Grant County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and early indications are that the fire started in a clothes dryer at the house."

The American Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the home's other residents.