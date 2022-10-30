Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a DUI Charge

A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday afternoon.

At 2:42 p.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90.

Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost control and rolled, resulting in the Chevrolet Tilt colliding with the Outback.

The Chevrolet driver, 55-year-old Manuel Dacruz from Stanwood, was found dead at the scene.

The Subaru Outback driver, 37-year-old Casey Jordan from Wenatchee, was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said I-90 was blocked for over six hours.