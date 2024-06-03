One Injured, One Arrested For DUI In Crash Near Schwana

A Royal City man has injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County late Friday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it happened on Beverly-Burke Road near Schwana at around 11 p.m. when 28-year-old Marco Santos Cortez made an abrupt turn at the intersection of Road 5 Southwest in front of 19-year-old Jesse Burke, causing the collision.

Burke suffered a concussion and other unspecified injuries, while Cortez was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest for DUI.

Cortez is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail, while Burke's medical status is not known.