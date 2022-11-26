Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee

An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23.

34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation.

The suspect admits that he intended to “assault another and recklessly inflicted substantial bodily harm to Mario Barrera-Sosa.”

A 10-year protection order was placed between Lopez-Montes Jr. and Barrera-Sosa.