A family of five is reeling after a kitchen fire decimated its home.

The Grand Coulee Star reports that shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to a fiery blaze at 63 Diamond St. in Electric City.

By that point the fire was churning furiously, putting crews on the defensive. One of their chief concerns, according to the Grand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, was preventing spillover into an adjacent lot strewn with dry grass.

The Diamond St. home was occupied by Randy Young, his father and three children, who range in age from 14 to 21, according to the Star. Young told police that he left a low-simmering pot of stew on the kitchen stove unattended.

A family dog, Scout, did not survive. Scout's animal siblings - two dogs, two cats - emerged relatively unharmed, the Star reports.

One of the impacted parties is high school student Grace Young. Her cheermate, Angela Tapec, has organized a GoFundMe page for the displaced family.

"The family is asking if anyone could help me raise money for some clothes and necessities," Tapec writes. "Please keep them in their prayers if you cannot donate."

As of this writing, the Youngs have received just over $1,110 from donors.