Two Injured By Knife-Wielding Teen In Grand Coulee

A Grant County teenager is in jail after police say he slashed two people with a knife early Sunday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to reports of a large fight in progress at around 2:15 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Second Street in Grand Coulee.

Deputies reported that although most of the attendees left the residence before they arrived, a 17-year-old Grand Coulee boy who remained armed himself with a knife and swung it at a 22-year-old female, causing deep lacerations to the back of her head.

Investigators say the boy was then confronted by a 20-year-old male, whom he also slashed with the knife, causing deep lacerations to his chest.

The boy was then restrained by several other partygoers, and both victims were treated for their wounds by EMTs at the scene.

The boy was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center for investigation of first-degree assault and first-degree harassment.

It is not known what might have provoked the attacks.

