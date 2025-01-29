The Grand Coulee Star is reporting a fatal house fire in that rural Grant County community.

The occupant of the structure has been identified by a relative as Todd Marchand. His mobile home, located at B St. and 2nd St., caught fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

Grand Coulee Fire Chief Ryan Fish lives nearby and describes the home as having been fully engulfed. Nevertheless crews were able to stamp out the blaze within 45 mins, according to the Star's reporting. By 7 a.m. crews had been dismissed, but law enforcement remained on scene for several more hours.

The fate of Marchand's pets was mixed. Two dogs were scurried to safety by fast-acting bystanders, according to the Grand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department. But the Star reports that several others did not survive and there were puppies among the deceased.

The following are listed as responding agencies: Grand Coulee and Electric City Volunteer Fire Departments; U.S. Bureau of Reclamation; Grand Coulee Volunteer Ambulance; Grand Coulee Police; Grant County Sherriff’s and Coroner’s Office.