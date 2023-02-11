Fatal Collision Kills Teen in Moses Lake

A Moses Lake teen lost his life in a two-vehicle fatal collision on Road L in Moses Lake Friday night.

At 11:20 p.m., 18-year-old Mario A. Rodriguez Jr. was going eastbound on Road 4-NE in a 1997 Mercedes.

The Mercedes was struck by a 2002 Ford F-250 after Rodriguez missed the stop sign on Road L-NE.

Rodriguez was found dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old Ford driver was Michael Kralman from Snohomish, who declined medical care at the scene.

“[Kralman] said he would seek medical care from his provider at a later date,” Grant County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

18-year-old Taylor K. Davidson was a passenger in the Mercedes and was taken to Samaritan Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez’s body is currently with Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison for an autopsy.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Road L was closed for two hours.