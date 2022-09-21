Fatal Crash in Moses Lake Leaves One Driver Dead

A two-vehicle crash in Moses Lake left a driver dead and a passenger critically injured Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Moses Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Rd NE Moses Lake.

A 1998 Dodge Durango driven by 27-year-old Juan Garcia was leaving the Grant County Animal Outreach parking lot and turned onto Randolph Rd NE.

A 2001 Kenworth Construction Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer was driven by the 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask, going northbound Randolph Road.

When the Dodge Durango turned onto Randolph Road, the Kenworth struck the Durango on the driver’s side. Both vehicles ended up on the west side of the road.

The passenger in the Dodge Durango was 23-year-old passenger Arianna Pimentel, who was treated at the scene of the crash and later taken to Central Washington Hospital.

Pimental is currently in stable condition.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

The Kenworth driver was left uninjured.

Witnesses state that Garcia failed to yield the right of way to the Kenworth driver.