Fatality Reported in Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Near Moses Lake

A fatality is reported from a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV Monday morning near Moses Lake.

Grant County deputies went to the scene at Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast at about 8:30am..

Deputies say the SUV driven by Lily Knowles entered the intersection where the dirt bike driven by Don Palmen ran the stop sign and crashed into the SUV.

Palmen was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital and later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died from his injuries. He was taken to the King County Coroner's Office.

Knowles and her passenger were not injured.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.