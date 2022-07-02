Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Home In Waterville

Douglas County Fire District # 1 responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 5:11 p.m. at 117 S. Greene Street in Waterville. Homeowners Benito and Rebecca Vivar and their toddler were out of town when the fire began. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the bathroom and bedroom.

Rebecca Vivar says her sister in law, Mari Vivar was cooking in the mobile home when the fire started in the kitchen. "She was trying to cook something and it caught fire. She couldn't get it out so she ran outside and called 911."

Douglas County Fire Chief Dale Jordan says due to structural modifications in the home, the fire was difficult to put out. "It took us quite awhile to get it controlled, there was extensive damage to the double-wide."

There were no injuries reported. The Vivars and their toddler are accepting assistance from the Red Cross.