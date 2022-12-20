Fire Damages Wenatchee Home

Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street.

"The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home at the time of the fire who all escaped without injury."

Crews has the flames knocked down within fifteen minutes, but McKellar says their swift action was unable to prevent the home from sustaining heavy damage.

"The battalion chief advised that there was extensive damage to the home's exterior and at this point the house is not livable, so the Red Cross will has stepped in to assist the residents until they can make the home inhabitable once more."

Hundreds of pounds of sand were also brought to the scene to combat concerns of water being used to fight the fire from freezing on the sidewalks and roadways.

McKellar says the fire's cause is currently unknown and under investigation.

No injuries were reported.