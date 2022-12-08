Fire Destroys Garage of Dryden Home

Chelan County firefighters responded to a garage fire attached to a two-story home in Dryden Wednesday.

At 11:23 a.m., Chelan County Fire District #6 were called out to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Stine Hill Road in Dryden.

Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Andy Lee said they issued a ladder truck to ventilate the roof and called for additional manpower.

A second alarm called Wenatchee Valley Fire, Leavenworth Fire, Cashmere Fire, and Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue to the scene.

Two occupants inside the building were evacuated, with one resident checked for possible smoke inhalation.

The garage was a total loss, with the roof collapsing on top of it.

The Chelan County Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.