Fire Destroys Soap Lake Motorhome

A motorhome was destroyed by fire in Soap Lake early Friday morning.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 7 say crews were dispatched at around 5:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Fern Street where they arrived to find the motorhome fully involved.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within minutes and prevented them from spreading to nearby structures.

The motorhome was a total loss but there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.