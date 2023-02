A trailer parked outside someone’s home near Sunset Highway caught fire Wednesday morning.

At 6:29 a.m., a trailer parked outside of a residence in the 1900 block of Sunset Highway caught fire.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said lit candles inside the trailer may have caused the fire.

The trailer was a total loss, however no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.