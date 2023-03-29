Fire Heavily Damages Moses Lake Food Plant

Firefighters in Moses Lake are trying to figure out what caused a fire that heavily damaged a large food processing plant.

Crews called to Basic American Foods south of Interstate-90 Tuesday night could see smoke and flames coming out of the building.

"Units were on the scene for several hours, trying to put the fire out which was in the second and third floor facility. It took awhile to gain access for firefighter safety due to having to get the power shut off to the building." Grant County Sheriff's Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

When power was shut off, Foreman says crews were able to perform an interior attack and some mop-up work.

"The fire was knocked down by external water, what we call elevated stream. So that would be the nozzles on the ladder trucks, launching water into the building." Foreman said.

In a release, Basic American Foods (BAF) says all employees were safely evacuated with one employee receiving non-emergency medical attention. BAF added that damage is being assessed and it's working with the local authorities to determine the root cause of the fire.

