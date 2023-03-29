Fire Heavily Damages Moses Lake Food Plant

Fire Heavily Damages Moses Lake Food Plant

Source: Moses Lake Firefighters

Firefighters in Moses Lake are trying to figure out what caused a fire that heavily damaged a large food processing plant.

Crews called to Basic American Foods south of Interstate-90 Tuesday night could see smoke and flames coming out of the building.

Source: Moses Lake Firefighters
loading...

"Units were on the scene for several hours, trying to put the fire out which was in the second and third floor facility. It took awhile to gain access for firefighter safety due to having to get the power shut off to the building." Grant County Sheriff's Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said.

When power was shut off, Foreman says crews were able to perform an interior attack and some mop-up work.

Source: Moses Lake Firefighters
loading...

"The fire was knocked down by external water, what we call elevated stream. So that would be the nozzles on the ladder trucks, launching water into the building." Foreman said.

Source: Moses Lake Firefighters
loading...

In a release, Basic American Foods (BAF) says all employees were safely evacuated with one employee receiving non-emergency medical attention. BAF added that  damage is being assessed and it's working with the local authorities to determine the root cause of the fire.

Get our free mobile app

6 Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023

These six foods could be either hard to find or much more expensive in grocery stores in 2023. According to eathisnotthat.com, these foods are facing a short supply.

 

 

Filed Under: Basic American Foods, fire, Firefighters in Moses Lake
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ