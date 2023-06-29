There's now a Fire Weather Watch set for this Saturday for a good portion of North Central Washington.

Ken Daniel with the National Weather Service says the advisory is based on changing conditions.

"Some areas across Eastern Washington and Central Washington have dried out enough that the potential for damaging fire growth has increased," said Daniel. "Some other areas are still drying out. But certainly we're heading into that season where it's becoming a concern."

High wind and low humidity are a concern for Okanogan County, the foothills of the Central Washington Cascades, the Waterville Plateau and the Western Columbia Basin.

The cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Waterville, Omak and Moses Lake are included in the advisory.

A Fire Weather Watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Image of a Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service Image of a Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service loading...

Daniel says the current watch is a starting point. "It's the same as a Red Flag Warning, except typically they're issued further out," Daniel said. "If we have increased confidence as we go into the next couple of days, that could very well change to a Red Flag Warning."

The Weather Service is advising people to listen during the upcoming days for a possible Red Flag Warning.

The critical fire weather conditions include gusty winds up to 25 mph and relative humidity values between 10% and 20%.

The Fire Weather Watch takes place from 11am-11pm Saturday.

Rapid fire spread is likely with any new or existing fire. The public is advised to be aware of any local burn bans, and to limit recreational activity.