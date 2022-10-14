First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Chelan County

Chelan County recently received their first confirmed case of Monkeypox.

Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) Health Administrator Luke Davies said there may be more Monkeypox cases in the near future, however they will be unrelated to this first recorded case.

Monkeypox is described as a zoonotic disease that gets passed between mammals and is the cousin of smallpox.

It is typically spread through intimate contact but can be spread if someone makes physical contact with someone infected or has open sores.

Monkeypox typically lasts for two to four weeks, with noticeable symptoms within three weeks of exposure, with a rash developing roughly 1-4 days after flu-like symptoms.

The CDHD is currently offering Monkeypox vaccines and boosters, however there is a limited supply of these vaccines.

These vaccines will be reserved for those high-risk for contracting Monkeypox.

“Individuals who identify as gay or bisexual who have active partners potentially qualify,” Davies explained. “People who have autoimmune conditions potentially qualify as well, so I recommend talking to their provider and giving the health district a call to see if they qualify for the monkey pox vaccine.”

Symptoms of Monkeypox include: