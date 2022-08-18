Five Occupants Ejected in Rollover Crash on SR 24

Five occupants were taken to Kadlec Medical Center after they were ejected from their vehicle on August 17.

At 3:50 p.m., Washington State Patrol were called out to a crash 30 miles west of Othello near Vernita Bridge.

A gray 2014 Honda Accord was headed westbound SR 24 when the driver failed to make the upcoming curve. The vehicle rolled over and crashed into a barbed wire fence around milepost 49.

Four occupants were transported to Kadlec Medical Center by ambulance, with one passenger airlifted to Kadlec by helicopter.

All four passengers were ejected, with the driver partially ejected from the vehicle. Ages of the occupants range from 16-21 years old.

The roadway was partially blocked for a short period of time.

No one was wearing seatbelts.