Food & Wines Five Best Wineries to Visit in Washington

We're so very fortunate to have world class wineries here in the State of Washington. The quality of grapes and wineries has been climbing and wine critiques around the globe have taken notice.

The people at Food & Wines know their wine and have shared their list of Best Wineries in Washington.

Here's what made their TOP FIVE.

Charles Smith/K Vintners (Seattle & Walla Walla)

Charles Smith/K Vintners (Seattle & Walla Walla)

Charles Smith, a former rock band manager, is the proud owner of K Vintners in Walla Walla - the Best Wine Region in America. Visit K Vintners - 820 Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

Not far from K Vintners is the “House of Smith Walla Walla Tasting Room” located in a converted rustic auto-repair warehouse. 35 South Spokane Street in Walla Walla.

House of Smith Wines Jet City (Georgetown-Seattle) on Facebook House of Smith Wines Jet City (Georgetown-Seattle) on Facebook loading...

Charles also manages Jet City Winery “the largest urban winery in the Western United States.” Located in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle.

-1136 South Albro Place, in Seattle.

Cave B Estate (Quincy & Redmond)

Cave B Estate (Quincy & Redmond)

We in North Central Washington know the magic of Cave B - if you don’t, then make a point to come and visit. If you’re fortunate to get reservations, stay a while in their world class accommodations. - 348 Silica Rd NW in Quincy

You can also find their Woodinville Tasting Room: 14356 Woodinville/Redmond Rd. NE in Redmond

Barnard Griffin (Richland, Vancouver WA, and Woodinville)

Barnard Griffin (Richland, Vancouver WA, and Woodinville)

QUALITY, CONSISTENCY AND CHARACTER FROM WASHINGTON'S PREMIER FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED WINERY. -BarnardGriffin.com Visit for the wine and appreciate the only winery with an art-glass school attached. https://barnardgriffin.com/visit/

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Woodinville)

Before the concert venue put them on the map, they produced memorable wine. More info: ste-michelle.com

Col Solare (between Benton City & Richland)

Col Solare (between Benton City & Richland)

Marchese Piero Antinori and the family who maintains the decades greatness at Chateau Ste. Michelle joined forces to bring you quality wine and an experience you’ll come back to.

Come see and experience the marriage of Pacific Northwest’s most award winning winery and the best of Tuscany. -colsolare.com

It is worth mentioning that the readers of USA Today selected a Washington Winery for the BEST Wine tasting room in America:

Long Shadows Vintners - Chihuly Tasting Room (Walla Walla) was given the high honor.

Long Shadows Vintners Long Shadows Vintners loading...

Dale Chihuly’s unique and beautiful artwork brings to life this award winning tasting room. If you haven’t placed the Chihuly Tasting Room on your bucket list, we think you will after reading our recent write up on it. Long Shadows Vintners is located on Walla Walla’s westside.

