GEARING UP FOR A SUMMER WITH THE WENATCHEE APPLESOX

I know, we’re ankle deep in snow and Wenatchee Wild games, but I’m already dreaming of warm summer days and heading over to Paul Thomas Sr. Field for another season with the Wenatchee AppleSox. How odd was seeing an AppleSox post on Instagram with a bunch of photos of the stadium seats covered in snow. It’s like when two seasons collide!

Photo: AppleSox Instagram Photo: AppleSox Instagram loading...

When I moved to the center of Washington State a couple years ago, the first thing I had to do is get tickets to the AppleSox games. I love the all-American sport. With every town I moved to in the past ten years, I had to catch a game in that city. From the Colorado Rockies and the LA Dodgers, to smaller teams like Eugene Emeralds. Bend Elks. Missoula Paddleheads. BTW, Missoula has another (smaller) baseball team called The Mavericks. Yep. I went to all their games as well. And of course I’ve got to get a ballcap and a jersey from every team.

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

There’s nothing like being at Paul Thomas Sr. Field, munching down on a hot dog and M&M’s and enjoying a cool refreshing beverage, getting a photo with the AppleSox mascot Coyote. And then there’s seeing all the regulars with season passes, sitting in the same seats, all talking amongst each other, developing friendships. I love that. All the while rooting for our favorite Boys of Summer. So when I got the e.mail that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 season for the Wenatchee AppleSox, I had to get mine. https://www.applesox.com/season-tickets

Although I wish there were more than just 31 AppleSox home games this season within the two and half month season, each visit sets up another summer memory, with the first home game happening June 6th against the team that joined the league last year, The Drifters from Springfield, Oregon. And with a new season (their 23rd), the AppleSox’s head coach Mitch Darlington announced they have a new pitching coach, Michael Callia. Callia is in his first year as the Director of Player Development and Assistant Pitching Coach at Lower Columbia College.

Photo: Mav3rick Photo: Mav3rick loading...

So who’s returning to the AppleSox this season? Who are the new guys? What can we expect this upcoming season? I’ll keep you updated when we get more info. Know that we here at Townsquare Media will out there, taking part in many of the events, which we’ll keep you updated on that as well.