Gender Wage Gap Declines In WA, But Not For All Women

Today is Equal Pay Day, a date designated to recognize how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

In Washington, this year's Equal Pay Day is notable because for the first time in 20 years, the gender wage gap widened nationally, but not in the Evergreen State.

According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, the median earnings of the average working female in Washington were $17,400 less than those of a typical working male in 2023. And although this figure represents an improvement of over 2022, Washington still has one of the largest gender wage gaps in the nation at 6th overall (but up from 2nd in 2022).

The Washington State Women's Commission also reports that despite the slight narrowing of the gender pay gap in Washington, other disparities persist. Such as Black, Indigenous, and other women of color all continuing to face significantly larger wage gaps compared to white, and non-Hispanic male counterparts.

In 2023, Latina women in Washington were paid an average of $36,709 less than white, and non-Hispanic men; while Native American and Hawaiian & Pacific Islander women were typically paid $32,325 less; and Black women $28,435 less.

The Commission also notes that while the gap in median income between women and men lessened overall in Washington, not all women benefited from the trend. With Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander and Latina women making an additional $1000+ less than white, non-Hispanic men between 2022 and 2023.