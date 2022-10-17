George Man Arrested For Assault After Hours Standoff

A 60-year-old George resident faces assault charges after a standoff with police on Saturday night.

Deputies say Robert Wiseman pointed a rifle at a man as he attempted to drop his mother off at a residence on E. Montmorency Blvd. in George at around 8pm.

The man fled from the residence back to his car where he called 911.

Deputies and officers from the Moses Lake Police Department and Quincy Police Department arrived and attempted to arrest Wiseman, but he refused to come out of his residence.

A SWAT team from Moses Lake was brought in, and after several hours of negotiation, Wiseman was taken into custody without any violence.

Wiseman was taken to Quincy Valley Hospital where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Grant County Jail and arrested for assault.