Expect possible delays on the Senator George Sellar Bridge between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation will shut down the bridge's outside lanes for a routine inspection.

Crews will start on the westbound side at 7:00 am Saturday morning using an under-bridge inspection truck, or UBIT. Work will then switch to the eastbound side by the mid morning and finish up for the day by around 2:00 pm.

Communications Manager Lauren Loebsack said that on Sunday crews will then be checking the sidewalk on the bridge's south side from 7:00 am to noon.

"It will be passable, but we recommend that non-motorized travel take the canal bridge to the north if they are crossing the (Columbia River) during working hours," Loebsack said.

Loebsack suggests that motorists traveling over the bridge/State Route 285 this weekend add some time to their trip and keep and eye out for bridge crew members.

The inspection work was initially meant for June but was rescheduled to this weekend.

The Senator George Sellar Bridge was built in 1950 and spans almost 500 feet.