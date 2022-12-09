GoFundMe Page Set Up For Brothers Killed In George Crash

A GoFundMe Page is collecting donations to help the family of two Quincy brothers who were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near George.

Deputies reported 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Medina lost control of his car on an icy road and slid into an oncoming pickup truck.

Medina and his 27-year-old brother Daniel Zepeda, were dead at the scene.

Five people in the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe page says Daniel Zepeda Medina is leaving four young kids behind - ages 1,4,6 and 7 - while Zepeda Medina only graduated from Quincy High School three years ago.

The Zepeda family is asking for donations to cover funeral costs.