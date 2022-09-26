GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Of Theresa Bergman

A GoFundMe is now online from the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Theresa Bergman of Moses Lake was killed last week.

Bergman’s body was found last Thursday in a rural of Lincoln County near Sprague.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued shortly after for her husband, Charles Bergman.

He was arrested in Pennsylvania and is in the process of being returned to Washington.

The GoFundMe page for Theresa Bergman is seeking $5,000 for funeral expenses.

"There is an unbearable void that has been left behind in the wake of this sudden and unexpected loss," reads the post. "Please help us along with the community to help ease this family’s immeasurable suffering by offering our financial support to them at this most vital and difficult time of need."