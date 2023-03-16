Kahler Mountain Club hosts Cascade Medical Foundation’s 20th annual Marson and Marson Cascade Golf Classic June 19, complete with Alphorns, avid golfers and gorgeous greens.

It's time to work out the kink in your golf swing and get ready to hit the links.

Cascade Medical Foundation has opened registration for the Marson and Marson Cascade Golf Classic June 19th at Kahler Mountain Club.

The fundraiser has a 20 year legacy. The tournament features putting and chipping contests and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The 18-hole Kahler Mountain Club golf course is located near Lake Wenatchee, WA.

Nevonne McDaniels, Cascade Medical Foundation administrator says proceeds will be directed to help purchase equipment and provide training for a Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

The goal is to raise $87,000 for exercise and monitoring equipment as well as training needed to set up the program. McDaniels says if the goal is achieved, the unit could open early next year.

Cascade Medical Foundation’s role is to support Cascade Medical Center's ability to deliver quality healthcare to the community.

McDaniels says in addition to a day of golf, good company and good food, golfers will get a chance to earn awards and raffle prizes donated by local businesses. Snacks and dinner are included with the $125 registration fee.

For information and to register, or call 509-548-2523.

Marson and Marson Cascade Golf Classic

What: Cascade Medical Foundation’s 20th annual golf tournament fundraiser. This year’s proceeds will be used for a Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Cascade Medical.

When: 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023

Where: Kahler Mountain Club, 20700 Club House Drive, Leavenworth WA 98826

Cost: $125 per player

Information and registration: cascademedicalfoundation.org