Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash

There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass.

A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.

The SUV was hit in the rear end by a northbound 2008 GMC Sierra Pickup, with both vehicles landing in a snow bank on the northbound shoulder.

All four people in the SUV were taken to hospitals with injuries, including an eight-year-old boy from Auburn who was flown to Seattle.

One of the three people in the pickup, a seven-year-old child from Orondo, was injured and taken to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

SUV driver Howard was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.

She was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for injuries, as were two of her passengers, 32-year-old Kara Plensky of Renton and a 13-year-old girl from Auburn.

Two adults in the pickup, 26-year-old Juan Garcia Farias of Orondo and 22-year-old Linda Vargasvillanueva of Orondo were not injured.

Troopers say no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash that took place at about 2:45pm Monday.