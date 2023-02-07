Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards

Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions.

North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board.

Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.

Schapman will hold his board position through the end of next year, while Burgess will serve through the end of 2025.

North Central Community of Health headed by Schapman is a large group of health and social service organizations that meet on a regular basis with a goal of collectively trying to build a healthier region. The organization serve Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

The Governor must appoint two members from each list submitted by the four caucuses of the House and Senate to the Health Benefit Exchange Board. Schapman was a House Republican Caucus Nominee.

Burgess is the former Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

She's serving another term on the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, which helps finance recreation and conservation projects throughout the state.

It has numerous grant programs which make investment of public funds in parks, trails, beaches, boating facilities, wildlife habitat, natural areas, and working farms and forests.