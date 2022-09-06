Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’

Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres.

Local and federal crews were on the scene (Royal Slope Fire, Grant County Fire District 8, US Fish & Wildlife Service, US Bureau of Land Management) along with several aircraft.

No evacuation notices were put in place.

The Beverly Sand Dunes are about 10 miles south of I-90 at Vantage near the Columbia River.