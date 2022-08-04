Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case

Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured.

On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road when it crashed.

One passenger was found deceased while three passengers were found severely injured. They were flown out to a hospital in Spokane for treatment.

Authorities are looking for Jack Purdy, who left a message on a media outlet covering the story.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said someone commented that they met a bicyclist from the scene and took them to a local convenience store.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 509-762-1160.