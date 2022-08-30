Grant County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Cold Case Tips

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the murder of Jesse Loman, a Basin City man that was found shot to death 23-years-ago.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said the 45-year-old Loman had been preparing a camping site near the Seep Lakes for a family gathering the day before he was found dead. Loman's body was discovered south of O'Sullivan Reservoir May 9th, 1999. He was reportedly shot once in the head and once in the torso.

According to the sheriff's office, all basic investigative tasks were completed. The department has been staying in communication with Loman's family even after the case grew cold.

Foreman said, "We're asking the public 23 years later (because) maybe someone knows something that they didn't say back then, maybe somebody grew a conscience that they didn't have back then or maybe somebody saw something that didn't register back then but may register today."

The sheriff's office said whoever was involved in the killing is also believed to have taken Loman's green 1995 Chevy pickup, which was recovered from the Moses Lake Safeway parking lot the same day Loman's body was found.

Anyone with information on Jesse Loman's murder is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.