7th District Rep. Candidate Dean To Campaign In NCW

The campaign trail of 7th District Representative candidate Paul "Rocky" Dean will make stops in North Central Washington next week.

Dean is a Democrat who lives in the small town of Springdale in Southern Stevens County.

He is running for the seat being vacated by longtime Republican Rep. Joel Kretz of Wauconda.

Dean's campaign manager, Elisanne McCutchen, says Dean realizes the daunting task that awaits him as a Democrat running for office in the 7th District.

"He's aware that as a Democrat, this is a big lift. But he wants to work across the aisle to create good solutions for not only the people of the 7th District but the State of Washington."

Dean's visit is part of what his campaign is calling "Rocky's Road Trip", which McCutchen labels as Dean's commitment to visiting every "nook, cranny, corner, and town" he can in order to listen to the voters of the 7th District.

"He's actually not going to be speaking at any of his stops. Rocky's style is to listen. He wants to hear what concerns the people who live in the 7th District. So he just wants to talk to people and hear about what keeps them up at night."

Dean's visits will take place on Saturday, May 4 at the following times and locations:

- 10:45 a.m. in Grand Coulee at North Dam Park

- 12:45 p.m. in Coulee City at Coulee City Community Park

- 2:30 p.m. in Waterville the at corner of East Park and West Locust Streets

- 4:15 p.m. in East Wenatchee at the Fred Meyer parking lot, 11 Grant Road

Dean's campaign has already made stops throughout Okanogan, Pend Oreille, and Stevens Counties.