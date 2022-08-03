Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center

Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital.

During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital.

Roughly 60% of Grant County voters supported Proposition 1. QVMC CEO Glenda Bishop said she was ecstatic over the results.

They are in the beginning stages of the design process and are currently working with an architect.

The new hospital is projected to be finished by 2024.