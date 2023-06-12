Gusty Winds Forecasted for NCW

The North Central Washington area is in store for some windy weather this week.

The blustery conditions are expected to occur under sunny skies tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) and Wednesday (June 14).

"A weak, dry cold front is going to begin pushing its way through the area tomorrow," explains meteorologist Joey Clevenger with the National Weather Service Office in Spokane. "That's going to bring gusty winds down the valleys and across the basin area. Sustained winds are forecasted to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts into the mid-30s and 40s (mph) and perhaps the occasional gust over 50 mph."

Clevenger says it's possible a Wind Advisory might be issued for the expected conditions, but he does not anticipate a Red Flag Warning or any major issues related to dust storms.

"Luckily it's still pretty early in the fire season, so the fuels on the ground are not expected to be at high danger levels. In addition, the fields in the region have already been planted and they're getting irrigated at least a little bit, so loose dirt is not really a concern. It will just be the untended fields that could be a problem for blowing dust."

The forecast calls for a return to calmer winds by Thursday.