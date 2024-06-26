Would you like to advance social justice and alleviate poverty?

If so, the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is seeking new AmeriCorps members and host sites for 2024-25. AmeriCorps is a federally operated domestic volunteer program. It has a presence in the following counties: Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant.

AmeriCorps is the nexus connecting justice-minded people to relevant service opportunities.

"We seek to meet critical needs in communities across the nation," says AmeriCorps director Kristi Hills. "We do that locally by placing members in different host sites."

At any given time there are 20 or so volunteers in North Central Washington. Full-timers are paid a modest stipend for services rendered in education, healthcare, financial literacy and so on.

What, pray tell, is a stipend? It's non-wage income, a fixed dollar amount that can be used toward elemental expenses like housing and transportation. AmeriCorps volunteers receive a maximum of $2,200 monthly (College tuition assistance is also available.)

According to a press release, "Members can commit up to 11 months with 40-hours a week or participate part-time. AmeriCorps will place each member in a qualified host site to gain job skills, knowledge and help create the change for the better."

The press release fails to elucidate the meaning of "host site," but Hills ventures an explanation.

"A host site is a not-for-profit that works to meet needs across the region," Hills says. "That could come out in many different ways. Host sites look like SkillSource. They look like Wenatchee Valley College. The Wenatchee School District is a longtime partner of ours."

Click here for information on how to apply.