Wenatchee Washington’s own Elaine Eagle

Local talent, in any town is a treasure. Elaine Eagle is a Light. Getting to know her and watching her grow through various stages in her life and music career has been a real treat! Having known Elaine since about 2018, I've known a few things about her song writing and music, but recently, I got to take a deeper dive into her passion. Allow me to introduce you to Elaine Eagle.

She started playing Piano at the age of 10, her singing began at around 15 with her local church choir. Which at 15, started her journey of writing her own music.

6 years ago, give or take, she met a person with the same interests as her, his name, Ramero Espinoza, and together they formed the Duo, End Of The Line.

Since becoming a duo, writing music, performing at various locations like McGlinn's and Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, they have really made a name for themselves in the Wenatchee Valley.

Elaine also has her vocals and song writing in other groups like the Whiskey River Band. Fun fact, she gets to perform with her father in that band as well, to which she says, "Theres something about being blood related to someone and sharing a talent, it just flows differently."

Along with performing with Whiskey River, she also has her vocals and keyboard talent with Cajuan Moon - JJ Cale music, as well as Artemidrorus (Art-Em-Eee-Drus) a Pink Floyd cover band.

She also has her bachelor's degree in song-writing. Street and book smarts! She combines the combinations in all sorts of whimsical, and groovy ways!

Enjoy the sounds of Elaine Eagle and whomever she is so grateful to perform with, some upcoming shows for April are posted below.

Take a listen to, Yours Again. Off of her, self-titled EP, Elain Eagle.



Be on the lookout for more music with her and End Of The Line, coming in May!

It's so easy to get caught up in the numbers, sometimes you just gotta sit back and be thankful that, there are people listening, and for that I am grateful. -Elaine Eagle

Elaine Eagle Music | Instagram, Facebook | Linktree

