A Hello, Farewell and Stay Tuned – Singer/Songwriter Elaine Eagle

Her voice has been heard by most around North Central Washington. Her passion for singing/song writing and musical instrument playing is felt by those around her, near and far.

Hello - From Elaine Eagle. She has a brand-new album coming out, May 26th, 2023.

Co-wrote with her "End of The Line" partner, Ramero.

Which she mentions, if funny because, their Band, End of the Line, is coming to their "end of the line." and the album is called "End of the Line."

I asked her what this album is based off of, and I got a very intriguing answer.

"It's based off of The Odessey, and how it took 10 years for the Hero to get home. With a mix of songs with different points of views from the characters, which can easily translate for everyone with different situations." - Elaine Eagle

You are invited to the Final Performance of the duo "End Of The Line"

Sunday 5-28-23 at The Old Barn Drinkery in Wenatchee, WA.

Don't miss this chance to see Elaine and Ramero perform together before Ramiro moves out of the Wenatchee Valley and onto new adventures!

Elaine Eagles new album, "End of the Line," hits all streaming services on May 26th, 2023. Be sure to stream your copy and enjoy the beautiful sounds of Elaines voice and other musical talents!

Be sure to keep up to date with all things Elaine Eagle by following her!

Elaine Eagle (@elaine_m_eagle) | Instagram

Elaine Eagle | Facebook

She is a rising star, and you can catch her locally. For up-to-date show listings, follow Elaine on Instagram!

