The Wenatchee Bighorns Pro Basketball: An Experience

The Wenatchee Bighorns are such a welcomed addition to the Wenatchee Valley. I got to experience a game for the first time at the Town Toyota Center back on March 19th.

Really cool set up they have going. From the courtside to the stands or even a box suite. There is an amazing view from all seats to get all the jam-packed basketball and fun throughout the game. I did get to sit courtside, and man that was cool! It really felt like being at a big basketball stadium, and it felt like we were in another world, and we didn’t even have to leave the Wenatchee Valley! Plus, don't forget all the yummy concession stand treats! The Big ole tub of popcorn, nachos, burgers, candy. Anything you may crave while you enjoy the back and forth on the court!

The Wenatchee Bighorns Pro Basketball team has been really awesome for the community by bringing the kids into all the action. After the game, the kids were able to come onto the court and get pictures with the players along with signatures.

How cool for a young impressionable child to get to see Basketball done on such a big scale. They gain mentors, heroes if you will, and just someone they can look up to (figuratively and literally).

Parents got into the action as if they were watching their own child play. It’s a feeling of pride and sportsmanship. Reminds me of our love for the Wenatchee Wild Hockey team.

Don’t miss out on this awesome time for the whole family!

The next home game will be:

April 13th vs. Flash

Town Toyota Center

7:05 Tip off

Buy tickets here. Season tickets available as well.

Click here for the full schedule.