Golfing in Brewster WA for the Boys and Girls Club

Let’s go golfing for the Brewster WA Boys and Girls Club!

The 2023 8th Annual Brewster Golf Tournament

Benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Brewster WA

Location: Beautiful, Gamble Sands Golf Course in Brewster WA

When: Monday, April 24th

1pm Shotgun Start

Sponsors, golfer, and auction Items are being sought after still.

Now’s your time to shine by either participation or donating!

The Boys and Girls Club of Brewster makes about up about 50% of the town's population in school aged 4-18yr olds. That’s a huge number and that’s a number that needs help in Brewster.

From after school activities, learning center and just all around a great environment for kids and their families to enjoy in the awesome town of Brewster WA.

Think about all the help you could provide by even donating to the Boys and Girls club of Brewster. So why not have some fun and donate while you play golf!

Gamble Sands is one dream of a golf course as well! Never been? Check them out here!

Want to participate? Click here.

Want to donate to the silent auction and/or if your company is interested in sponsoring, reach out to Elizabeth Shepard. (509)689-1192 or eshepard@bgcsc.org

The 2023 8th Annual Brewster Golf Tournament, to help out the Boys and Girls Club of Brewster WA.

Don’t miss out on this cool event for the kids in the Brewster area.

This is a place I personally call “home.” And I cannot wait to see the joy on the kids' faces when they reap the benefits of all that was raised from the Golf Tournament!