HERE’S WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN NCW

LEAVENWORTH

CHELAN/MANSON

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

Pybus Market Friday Night Music: Elaine Eagle

More on her music:

I play a mix of covers from various genres including pop, rock, folk, and country, along with original songs as well. I recently graduated with my BA in Songwriting from the Berklee College of Music. I have been performing for about 8 years, and have played the piano for about 15. I am currently working on releasing my debut EP of original music which should be out early this year. -Elaine Eagle

Friday February 10th

6pm - 8pm

Pybus Public Market

3 N. Worthen St.

Wenatchee, WA 98801

https://pybuspublicmarket.org/

BCHL Hockey

The Wild are HOME this weekend!

Friday night February 10th

Nanaimo @ Wenatchee Wild

7:05 pm puck drop

Battle of the Bands Nights (presented by Wenatchee Valley College)

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday night February 11th

Coquitlam @ Wenatchee Wild

6:05pm puck drop

Ladies Night & LED Flashlight giveaway

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

The Pybus Market Valentines Day Market

Great last minute gift ideas: Flowers, Cards, Treats & More!

Saturday February 11th, 9am-1pm

Pybus Public Market

3 N. Worthen St.

Wenatchee, WA 98801

https://pybuspublicmarket.org/

Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant

5 out-of-town Judges choose a Queen and two Princesses to reign over the Apple Blossom Festival. The Queen receives a $10,000 Scholarship, provided by the Wenatchee Applarians, and each Princess receives a $5,000 Scholarship. The remaining seven Candidates receive $1,000 each. Six local businesses generously donate an additional $4,000 in Scholarships. Over $31,000 is given out in Scholarships on Pageant Night. -Appleblossom.org

Saturday February 11th, 7pm

Numerica Performing Arts Center

123 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee

Purchase Tickets ONLINE

Pybus Market Party for the Big Game on Sunday

We have our TV's and then we will also be projecting on a large blow up big screen." General Manager Travis Hornby said. "You can view from many of the inside vendors the screens that are up in the ceiling. -Mark Rattner, KPQ

Sunday February 12th, No reservation is required. Just come on down. Party starts at 2pm

Pybus Public Market

3 N. Worthen St.

Wenatchee, WA 98801

https://pybuspublicmarket.org/

Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams will host Spokane C.C. this weekend. Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm

CHELAN/MANSON

Live Saxophone music from Alvin Little

Join us at Chelan Ridge Winery and enjoy your favorite Saxophone covers by Big Sax Daddy, aka “Alvin Little”. It’s always a fabulous day to listen to music, enjoy a glass or two of award-winning wines, feast on artisan pizzas straight from the wood fired oven, all while soaking up the stunning lake views. -Chelan Ridge Winery

Saturday, February 11th 3-6pm

Chelan Ridge WInery

900 Swartout Rd, Manson, WA

Chelan Ridge Winery

Live Music with Owen Barnhart

Celebrate Red Wine and Chocolate with us while enjoying Stehekin native Owen Barnhart. Owen plays a unique tribute to his roots in Classic Country and Americana. His sets include soulful banjo, fingerpicked guitar and a crystal clear voice. -Skagit Cellars

Saturday, February 11th 4-7pm

Skagit Cellars

67 Wapato Way Manson, WA,

https://skagitcellars.com/

Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.

Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/

LEAVENWORTH

Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery

Fridays 1pm-3pm

Saturdays 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm

Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

Beginner Level activity

Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.

Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10

Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)

MORE INFO? Click HERE

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.

More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE

Friday Night Live Music at Patterson Cellars

Featuring: Owen Barnhart

A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades. -Patterson Cellars

Friday February 10th 7-9pm

Patterson Cellars

933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 98826

https://www.pattersoncellars.com/

Friday Night Live Music at Baren Haus

Featuring: Acoustic Rock singer Paul Sweeney

A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades.

Friday February 10th 7:30-10pm

Saturday February 11th 7:30-10pm

Baren Haus

901 Front Street, Leavenworth WA 98826

https://www.barenhaus.com/

Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House

Featuring: Sergio Cuevas “Come Dance with Sergio”

Friday February 10th 5-7pm

Saturday February 11th 5-7pm

Sunday February 12th 1-3pm

Leavenworth Cider House

939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA

https://leavenworthcider.com/events

Live Music: Chris Ward @ Koko Moko Boutique

Saturday February 11th, 5-7pm

Koko Moko Boutique

703 Highway 2 (in the Innsbrucker Building)

Leavenworth

https://kokomokoboutique.com/

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

Diamond J Rodeo Camp Dinner & Auction

Join us for the 2023 Diamond J Rodeo Camp Fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner with your family & friends and some auction fun! -Diamond J Rodeo Camp on Facebook

Friday February 10th - 5pm

Ephrata Recreation Center (112 Basin St SW in Ephrata, WA)

Friday Night Live Music at SageCliffe Resort

Featuring: Hans Joseph Hessburg

Friday February 10th - 6pm

Sagecliffe Resort and Spa

344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA

https://sageclifferesortandspa.com/

Saturday Night Music at SageCliffe Resort

Featuring: Kyle and Darrin Band

Saturday February 11th - 8pm

Sagecliffe Resort and Spa

344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA

https://sageclifferesortandspa.com/

Comedy on the Columbia, featuring Rodger Lizaola

Saturday February 11th 7-10pm

Sunfire Grill (Crescent Bar)

23572 Sunserra Loop #2, Quincy, WA

http://www.sunfiregrilleandlounge.com/

Big Bend Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend, playing Treasure Valley Community College 650 College Blvd, Ontario, OR (5 hour drive from Moses Lake) Women's Tip-off: 1pm - Men’s Tip-off: 3pm