HERE’S WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN NCW
Scroll down to find weekend events in
LEAVENWORTH
CHELAN/MANSON
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE
Pybus Market Friday Night Music: Elaine Eagle
More on her music:
I play a mix of covers from various genres including pop, rock, folk, and country, along with original songs as well. I recently graduated with my BA in Songwriting from the Berklee College of Music. I have been performing for about 8 years, and have played the piano for about 15. I am currently working on releasing my debut EP of original music which should be out early this year. -Elaine Eagle
Friday February 10th
6pm - 8pm
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
https://pybuspublicmarket.org/
BCHL Hockey
The Wild are HOME this weekend!
Friday night February 10th
Nanaimo @ Wenatchee Wild
7:05 pm puck drop
Battle of the Bands Nights (presented by Wenatchee Valley College)
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Saturday night February 11th
Coquitlam @ Wenatchee Wild
6:05pm puck drop
Ladies Night & LED Flashlight giveaway
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
The Pybus Market Valentines Day Market
Great last minute gift ideas: Flowers, Cards, Treats & More!
Saturday February 11th, 9am-1pm
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
https://pybuspublicmarket.org/
Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant
5 out-of-town Judges choose a Queen and two Princesses to reign over the Apple Blossom Festival. The Queen receives a $10,000 Scholarship, provided by the Wenatchee Applarians, and each Princess receives a $5,000 Scholarship. The remaining seven Candidates receive $1,000 each. Six local businesses generously donate an additional $4,000 in Scholarships. Over $31,000 is given out in Scholarships on Pageant Night. -Appleblossom.org
Saturday February 11th, 7pm
Numerica Performing Arts Center
123 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee
Pybus Market Party for the Big Game on Sunday
We have our TV's and then we will also be projecting on a large blow up big screen." General Manager Travis Hornby said. "You can view from many of the inside vendors the screens that are up in the ceiling. -Mark Rattner, KPQ
Sunday February 12th, No reservation is required. Just come on down. Party starts at 2pm
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
https://pybuspublicmarket.org/
Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams will host Spokane C.C. this weekend. Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm
CHELAN/MANSON
Live Saxophone music from Alvin Little
Join us at Chelan Ridge Winery and enjoy your favorite Saxophone covers by Big Sax Daddy, aka “Alvin Little”. It’s always a fabulous day to listen to music, enjoy a glass or two of award-winning wines, feast on artisan pizzas straight from the wood fired oven, all while soaking up the stunning lake views. -Chelan Ridge Winery
Saturday, February 11th 3-6pm
Chelan Ridge WInery
900 Swartout Rd, Manson, WA
Live Music with Owen Barnhart
Celebrate Red Wine and Chocolate with us while enjoying Stehekin native Owen Barnhart. Owen plays a unique tribute to his roots in Classic Country and Americana. His sets include soulful banjo, fingerpicked guitar and a crystal clear voice. -Skagit Cellars
Saturday, February 11th 4-7pm
Skagit Cellars
67 Wapato Way Manson, WA,
Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.
Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/
LEAVENWORTH
Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery
Fridays 1pm-3pm
Saturdays 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm
Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery
Beginner Level activity
Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.
Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10
Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)
MORE INFO? Click HERE
Village of Lights: Winter Karneval
The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.
More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE
Friday Night Live Music at Patterson Cellars
Featuring: Owen Barnhart
A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades. -Patterson Cellars
Friday February 10th 7-9pm
Patterson Cellars
933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 98826
https://www.pattersoncellars.com/
Friday Night Live Music at Baren Haus
Featuring: Acoustic Rock singer Paul Sweeney
Friday February 10th 7:30-10pm
Friday February 10th 7:30-10pm
Saturday February 11th 7:30-10pm
Baren Haus
901 Front Street, Leavenworth WA 98826
Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House
Featuring: Sergio Cuevas “Come Dance with Sergio”
Friday February 10th 5-7pm
Saturday February 11th 5-7pm
Sunday February 12th 1-3pm
Leavenworth Cider House
939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA
https://leavenworthcider.com/events
Live Music: Chris Ward @ Koko Moko Boutique
Saturday February 11th, 5-7pm
Koko Moko Boutique
703 Highway 2 (in the Innsbrucker Building)
Leavenworth
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
Diamond J Rodeo Camp Dinner & Auction
Join us for the 2023 Diamond J Rodeo Camp Fundraiser. Enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner with your family & friends and some auction fun! -Diamond J Rodeo Camp on Facebook
Friday February 10th - 5pm
Ephrata Recreation Center (112 Basin St SW in Ephrata, WA)
Friday Night Live Music at SageCliffe Resort
Featuring: Hans Joseph Hessburg
Friday February 10th - 6pm
Sagecliffe Resort and Spa
344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA
https://sageclifferesortandspa.com/
Saturday Night Music at SageCliffe Resort
Featuring: Kyle and Darrin Band
Saturday February 11th - 8pm
Sagecliffe Resort and Spa
344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA
https://sageclifferesortandspa.com/
Comedy on the Columbia, featuring Rodger Lizaola
Saturday February 11th 7-10pm
Sunfire Grill (Crescent Bar)
23572 Sunserra Loop #2, Quincy, WA
http://www.sunfiregrilleandlounge.com/
Big Bend Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend, playing Treasure Valley Community College 650 College Blvd, Ontario, OR (5 hour drive from Moses Lake) Women's Tip-off: 1pm - Men’s Tip-off: 3pm