Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in NCW
Lots to do this weekend in North Central Washington. Catch an exciting Wild hockey game, Go see a live version of the Little Mermaid, Live music at the Icicle Music Stage in Leavenworth and so much more!
Scroll down to find weekend events in
LEAVENWORTH
CHELAN/MANSON
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE
Friday Night Music @ Pybus: Lance Tigner
Lance Tigner is a well-traveled guitarist/vocalist.
His experience as a performer is extensive, encompassing solo performances, ensembles of all sizes and productions.
Lance’s musical library is varied and eclectic and his original tunes are becoming a favorite in the Valley.
The Easy Street Men's Choir occasionally performs with Lance, which is always a local crowd favorite. -PybusPublicMarket.org
Friday February 17th 6pm - 8pm
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St.
Wenatchee
https://pybuspublicmarket.org/
BCHL Hockey
The Wild are HOME this weekend!
Friday night February 17th
Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild
6:05pm puck drop
Multicultural Night
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Saturday night February 18th
Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild
7:05 pm puck drop
Sportsman Night
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
TITO PUENTE JR. - Live at the Numerica Performing Arts Center
LATIN JAZZ | PERCUSSION | SALSA
A dazzling show filled with charisma, flair and all the right dance moves. His skill at playing, singing, and dancing was undeniable…Tito Puente Jr. shined with a talent that was all his own. —The Examiner
Saturday Night February 18th (Doors: 7pm * Show: 7:30pm)
MORE INFO & ONLINE TICKET LINK
Numerica Performing Arts Center
123 N Wenatchee Ave
Wenatchee, WA
509-663-ARTS
Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend - Saturday February 18th - visiting the Blue Mountain Timberwolves (Pendleton, Oregon - a 3 ½ hour drive from Wenatchee) - Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm
CHELAN/MANSON
“Till Death Do Us Part” Murder Mystery Dinner
Saturday February 18th, 6pm
North Shore Cafe
94 Wapato Way Manson, WA
LIVE MUSIC at the 12 Tribes Casino’s Heat Nightclub
Featuring: The funk music of BRICKHOUSE!
Saturday Feb 18th 9pm-1am
Sunday Feb 19th 9pm-1am
12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino
455 Wapato Lake Road
Manson, WA
Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.
Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/
LEAVENWORTH
Birds of Play @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Friday February 17th @ 730pm - 930pm
Birds of Play with Special Guest Corbin Welter at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
$15 General Admission INFO and ONLINE TICKETS
Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth
Visiting Artist Series: Andre Feriante @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Saturday February 18th 730pm-830pm
Sunday February 19th 2pm-3pm
$25 Adults; $15 Students INFO and ONLINE TICKETS
Canyon Wren Recital Hall
7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth
Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery
Fridays 1pm-3pm
Saturdays 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm
Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery
Beginner Level activity
Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.
Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10
Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)
MORE INFO? Click HERE
Village of Lights: Winter Karneval
The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.
More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE
Live Accordion Music @ Andreas Keller
Friday Feb 17th 6-8pm
Saturday Feb 18th 6-8pm
829 Front Street, Leavenworth
Live Music at Patterson Cellars
Featuring: Hans Hassburg (FRIDAY) John Mainord (SATURDAY)
Friday Feb 17th 7-9pm (Hans Hassburg)
Saturday Feb 18th 7-9pm (John Mainord)
Patterson Cellars
933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 9882
Live Music at Baren Haus
Featuring: Acoustic Rock singer Paul Sweeney
A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades.
Friday February 17th 7:30-10pm
Saturday February 18th 7:30-10pm
Baren Haus
901 Front Street, Leavenworth WA
Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House
Featuring: Sergio Cuevas “Come Dance with Sergio”
Friday February 17th 5-7pm
Saturday February 18th 5-7pm
Sunday February 19th 1-3pm
Leavenworth Cider House
939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA
https://leavenworthcider.com/events
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
Quincy Valleys Allied Arts production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
Friday February 17th - 7:30pm
Saturday February 18th - 2:30pm
Quincy High School Performing Arts Center
Big Bend Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are home this weekend, hosting the Yakima Valley Yaks
Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm