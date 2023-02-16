Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in NCW

Lots to do this weekend in North Central Washington. Catch an exciting Wild hockey game, Go see a live version of the Little Mermaid, Live music at the Icicle Music Stage in Leavenworth and so much more!

LEAVENWORTH

CHELAN/MANSON

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

Friday Night Music @ Pybus: Lance Tigner

Lance Tigner is a well-traveled guitarist/vocalist. His experience as a performer is extensive, encompassing solo performances, ensembles of all sizes and productions. Lance’s musical library is varied and eclectic and his original tunes are becoming a favorite in the Valley. The Easy Street Men's Choir occasionally performs with Lance, which is always a local crowd favorite. -PybusPublicMarket.org

Friday February 17th 6pm - 8pm

Pybus Public Market

3 N. Worthen St.

Wenatchee

https://pybuspublicmarket.org/

BCHL Hockey

The Wild are HOME this weekend!

Friday night February 17th

Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild

6:05pm puck drop

Multicultural Night

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday night February 18th

Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild

7:05 pm puck drop

Sportsman Night

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

TITO PUENTE JR. - Live at the Numerica Performing Arts Center

LATIN JAZZ | PERCUSSION | SALSA

A dazzling show filled with charisma, flair and all the right dance moves. His skill at playing, singing, and dancing was undeniable…Tito Puente Jr. shined with a talent that was all his own. —The Examiner

Saturday Night February 18th (Doors: 7pm * Show: 7:30pm)

MORE INFO & ONLINE TICKET LINK

Numerica Performing Arts Center

123 N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee, WA

509-663-ARTS

Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend - Saturday February 18th - visiting the Blue Mountain Timberwolves (Pendleton, Oregon - a 3 ½ hour drive from Wenatchee) - Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm

CHELAN/MANSON

“Till Death Do Us Part” Murder Mystery Dinner

Saturday February 18th, 6pm

North Shore Cafe

94 Wapato Way Manson, WA

INFO and ONLINE ticket info

LIVE MUSIC at the 12 Tribes Casino’s Heat Nightclub

Featuring: The funk music of BRICKHOUSE!

Saturday Feb 18th 9pm-1am

Sunday Feb 19th 9pm-1am

12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino

455 Wapato Lake Road

Manson, WA

ONLINE INFO

Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.

Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/

LEAVENWORTH

Birds of Play @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

Friday February 17th @ 730pm - 930pm

Birds of Play with Special Guest Corbin Welter at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

$15 General Admission INFO and ONLINE TICKETS

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth

Visiting Artist Series: Andre Feriante @ Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

Saturday February 18th 730pm-830pm

Sunday February 19th 2pm-3pm

$25 Adults; $15 Students INFO and ONLINE TICKETS

Canyon Wren Recital Hall

7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth

Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery

Fridays 1pm-3pm

Saturdays 10am-Noon & 1pm-3pm

Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

Beginner Level activity

Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.

Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10

Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)

MORE INFO? Click HERE

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.

More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE

Live Accordion Music @ Andreas Keller

Friday Feb 17th 6-8pm

Saturday Feb 18th 6-8pm

829 Front Street, Leavenworth

Live Music at Patterson Cellars

Featuring: Hans Hassburg (FRIDAY) John Mainord (SATURDAY)

Friday Feb 17th 7-9pm (Hans Hassburg)

Saturday Feb 18th 7-9pm (John Mainord)

Patterson Cellars

933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 9882

Live Music at Baren Haus

Featuring: Acoustic Rock singer Paul Sweeney

A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades.

Friday February 17th 7:30-10pm

Saturday February 18th 7:30-10pm

Baren Haus

901 Front Street, Leavenworth WA

Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House

Featuring: Sergio Cuevas “Come Dance with Sergio”

Friday February 17th 5-7pm

Saturday February 18th 5-7pm

Sunday February 19th 1-3pm

Leavenworth Cider House

939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA

https://leavenworthcider.com/events

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

Quincy Valleys Allied Arts production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Friday February 17th - 7:30pm

Saturday February 18th - 2:30pm

Quincy High School Performing Arts Center

Online Tickets

Big Bend Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are home this weekend, hosting the Yakima Valley Yaks

Women's Tip-off: 2pm - Men’s Tip-off: 4pm