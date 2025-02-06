Wild Break Moose Jaw, 8-2

Wild Fly Past Moose Jaw, 8-2

The Wenatchee Wild look to get in the win column on the six-game road trip! This time, it took us to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to face the Moose Jaw Warriors at Moose Jaw Events Centre. The Wild look to bounce back after a Saturday night loss in Prince Albert 5-2 and Moose Jaw losing in Saskatoon 3-2 on Sunday night.

Wild Grab A First Period Lead, 1-0

Wenatchee grabbed the contest's first goal 12:45 into the game on a toss in front of the net from Wild forward Tye Spencer, who found Luka Shcherbyna in front, ripping it past Warriors netminder Matthew Hutchison. Luka’s 13th goal of the season has the Wild up 1-0 through 20 minutes of play.

Five Goals Scored, Three Go To The Wild

Wild doubled their lead 45 seconds into the second period as Wild forward Shaun Rios fired a seeing-eye shot that found its way through traffic off the draw. Dawson Seitz would extend the lead to 3-0 33 seconds later on the powerplay. Seitz gathered the puck at the point and sniped a shot from the point beating Hutchison. That goal ended the night for Hutchison, and Banini replaced him.

At 4:54, Moose Jaw would get one back by Ethan Hughes on a shot that found its way past Brendan Gee's glove. Rios would give the Wild the three-goal cushion back as Warriors netminder Josh Banini fired a pass up the boards that was turned over, and Rios fired it in the open net. Moose Jaw would make it 4-2 heading into the locker room as Nolan Paquette skated past the Wild defense and beat Gee glove side to gain momentum into the third period.

Wild Open Flood Gates, Rios and Luka Collect Hat Tricks

5:33 into the third, Luka would get the second of his four goals of the night, skating on the left wing and sneaking a shot past Banini to regain the three-goal lead. Wenatchee’s Rios would complete the hat trick with a wrist shot from the point. Shcherbyna would also follow suit with a hat trick, tapping in a backdoor one-timer. Wild would get their 8th goal as Shcherbyna again shoved it past Banini to cap off the scoring at 8-2 in favor of Wenatchee.

Wild Shift Focus To Brandon, Start A 4 Game 5 Day Schedule

Tonight, the Wild prepare to play the Brandon Wheat Kings at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba. The last time these teams met was October 21st, 2023, when Wenatchee prevailed 4-3 in a shootout at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, WA. Puck drop tomorrow is set for 5:00 PST in Brandon.