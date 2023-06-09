Looks to make more money. Maybe you just want to see where your job ranks in the list of "Highest Paid Jobs in Washington State." Well fret no longer, we have you covered!

We asked Indeed.com, and this was the results!

5. Orthodontist - $255,000+ Yearly

The Help improve mouth alignment. I.e., Braces and then some. I loved my orthodontist when I got my braces. Always made me feel comfortable while asking questions while having things in my mouth to mumble back answers.

4. Dentist - $260,000+ Yearly

You know, everytime I think about the Dentist, I ask myself, "When was my last cleaning??" Usually it's been too long. Get those teeth cleaned!

3. Anesthesiologist - $298,000+ Yearly

Trained is anesthetics to help relieve pain for patience. Assisting with sedation during surgeries and operations.

2. Chief Technology Officer - $400,000+ Yearly

They work to improve company technology, ensuring the company is up to date. Deals with e-commerce, websites and more.

1. Dermatologist - $401,000+ Yearly

Highest paid job is a Dermatologist. And for good reason! Finding skin cancers, helping with acne, and other skin needs. They help us get to the bottom of our skin questions and give us options moving forward in regards to taking care of our skin. Afterall, isn't our skin practically our billboard for our body?

Alright friend, what did we learn today? I learned that I make nothing close to what these positions provide in wages, but the right people find their way in filling these positions. Recent Graduate of high school? Look into these positions for future!

